Global Markets React as Oil Prices Soar Amid Middle East Tensions

Global markets face volatility as the U.S. strikes Iran, raising oil prices by nearly 10% in three days. Despite the tensions, the Strait of Hormuz remains operational. Investor attention shifts to the potential impacts on interest rates and inflation, with lingering uncertainties in the energy market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Look At The Day Ahead In European And Global Markets From Stella Qiu The Us Bombed Iran For A Second Day | Updated: 09-07-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 10:00 IST
Global Markets React as Oil Prices Soar Amid Middle East Tensions
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The global financial landscape is witnessing dramatic shifts as tensions escalate in the Middle East. U.S. military actions in Iran and subsequent retaliations have caused a spike in oil prices, surging nearly 10% in three days and igniting fears of a prolonged crisis in the region.

Despite these geopolitical uncertainties, trading continues through the Strait of Hormuz, albeit at a reduced volume. Investors initially took advantage of the dip in the Asian chipmaker stocks, with Japan's Nikkei Index up and South Korea's KOSPI seeing volatile moves, reflecting a mixed market sentiment.

European markets show resilience with stock futures climbing, yet concerns loom large over regional inflation driven by oil price hikes, particularly affecting Asia. The bond market flashes warning signs, pressuring the Federal Reserve towards potential rate hikes, amidst steady currency markets.

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