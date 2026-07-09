Chipmaker Rally Stabilizes China Stocks Amid Inflation Concerns

China's stock market displayed stability on Thursday as gains in chipmakers and AI-linked shares helped counterbalance a slide in metals and consumer stocks following mixed inflation data.

Despite the positive momentum in China's chip sector, Hong Kong's equities experienced a downturn, reflecting regional economic uncertainties.

The rally led by high-tech industries underscores the prevailing market optimism regarding technological advancements, even amidst economic fluctuations influenced by inflationary pressures.