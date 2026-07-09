U.S. Stocks Surge on Binance: $3 Billion Milestone

Trading of U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds on Binance surpassed $3 billion in its first month, according to Binance co-CEO Richard Teng. He commented on this achievement during the Reuters NEXT Asia event in Singapore, highlighting the exchange's strength in the financial market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trading In Us Stocks And Exchangetraded Funds On Binance Has Exceeded Billion Since The Activitys Launch A Month Ago | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:45 IST
U.S. Stocks Surge on Binance: $3 Billion Milestone
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Trading in U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds on Binance has crossed the $3 billion mark within a month of its launch, as confirmed by Richard Teng, co-chief executive of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Teng made this announcement during an interview at the Reuters NEXT Asia event held in Singapore.

To watch the live broadcast of the World Stage, visit the Reuters page: https://www.reuters.com/world/reuters-next/

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