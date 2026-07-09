U.S. Stocks Surge on Binance: $3 Billion Milestone

Trading In Us Stocks And Exchangetraded Funds On Binance Has Exceeded Billion Since The Activitys Launch A Month Ago

Trading in U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds on Binance has crossed the $3 billion mark within a month of its launch, as confirmed by Richard Teng, co-chief executive of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Teng made this announcement during an interview at the Reuters NEXT Asia event held in Singapore.

To watch the live broadcast of the World Stage, visit the Reuters page: https://www.reuters.com/world/reuters-next/