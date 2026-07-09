Diplomatic Push for Middle East Peace: A Call for Commitment

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani urged Iran and the United States to embrace diplomacy. This call followed a memorandum aimed at ending conflict, amid recent tensions involving an Iranian drone launch and an attack on a Qatari tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:49 IST
Diplomatic Push for Middle East Peace: A Call for Commitment
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Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has called for Iran and the United States to fully commit to diplomatic efforts. In a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, al-Thani emphasized the necessity of adhering to an existing memorandum of understanding aimed at resolving ongoing conflicts.

The plea for diplomacy comes in the wake of heightened tensions after Iran launched drones towards a site in Qatar. Compounding the situation, a Qatari tanker was attacked in the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.

Condemning the recent aggressive actions, al-Thani reiterated the importance of dialog and cooperation between Washington and Tehran to ensure regional stability and peace, according to statements from Qatar's foreign ministry.

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