Matthieu Jalibert: France’s Fullback Hope for Brisbane Clash

French rugby player Matthieu Jalibert has been picked to play as a fullback in France's Nations Championship game against Australia. However, his participation depends on passing a fitness test due to a calf injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Matthieu Jalibert Has Been Selected To Start At Fullback For Frances Nations Championship Fixture Against Australia In Brisbane On Saturday | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:44 IST
Matthieu Jalibert: France’s Fullback Hope for Brisbane Clash

French rugby sensation Matthieu Jalibert is poised to make an impact as a fullback for France in the Nations Championship against Australia. The match is scheduled for Saturday in Brisbane, a daunting task that tests both skill and endurance.

However, Jalibert's participation hangs in the balance due to a nagging calf injury. The young athlete must clear a late fitness test to ensure he can take to the field, leaving fans in suspense.

With the eyes of the rugby world firmly fixed on the weekend fixture, Jalibert's performance could be a significant determinant of France’s fortunes in this pivotal championship encounter.

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