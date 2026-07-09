Middle East Conflict Impacts IHH Hospital Patient Traffic

IHH Healthcare's hospitals in India and Singapore have seen a reduction in patient numbers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. This decline is attributed to the ongoing Middle East conflict, particularly affecting hospitals with long-term contracts to treat critical cases from the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ihhs Hospitals In India Saw Fewer Patients Travelling In From The United Arab Emirates And Saudi Arabia Due To The Middle East Conflict | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:46 IST
Middle East Conflict Impacts IHH Hospital Patient Traffic
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IHH Healthcare is experiencing a decline in patient numbers from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia at its hospitals in India due to the Middle East conflict, according to CEO Prem Kumar Nair. He discussed the impact of geopolitical tensions during an interview at the Reuters NEXT Asia conference in Singapore.

The situation has also affected IHH's Singapore hospitals, which maintain long-term contracts with Middle-Eastern health authorities for critical patient cases. The ongoing conflict has hindered patient travel and healthcare logistics, impacting IHH's operations.

The repercussions of this geopolitical situation underscore the interconnectedness of global healthcare systems and highlight the challenges faced by healthcare providers amidst international conflicts. Watch the live broadcast of the World Stage and read more on the full coverage.

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