Binance Navigates EU Regulatory Maze Amid Crypto Challenges

Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance Remains In Close Talks With Regulators In The European Union Over Its Application To Operate In The Bloc And Is Seeking To Secure More Licences In Asia

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is in ongoing discussions with European Union regulators as it aims to secure the necessary licenses to operate within the bloc. Co-CEO Richard Teng highlighted the company's commitment to maintaining its presence in the EU, despite recent operational challenges.

During the Reuters NEXT Asia event, Teng revealed that Binance had withdrawn its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license application in Greece but is determined to reapply elsewhere in the EU. Teng stressed the importance of avoiding disruptions for Binance's EU client base, as a MiCA license will be required by 2026.

Despite market volatility and declining cryptocurrency values, Teng remains optimistic about the crypto market's evolution, citing increased interest from institutional investors. Meanwhile, Binance is also expanding in Asia, recently partnering with Blockshoals Technologies in the Philippines.