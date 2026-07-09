Info Origin Partners with IIT Delhi to Revolutionize Healthcare with AI

In a significant move, global tech leader Info Origin has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi). This partnership focuses on the development of innovative, AI-driven solutions aimed at revolutionizing healthcare engagement and enhancing patient outcomes.

Info Origin, known for its rapid global expansion, is tackling one of healthcare's critical hurdles—enabling more effective interaction with Healthcare Providers (HCPs). HCPs, as crucial decision-makers, significantly impact patient care and treatment paths. However, the industry still struggles with delivering personalized and timely engagement across various channels. The collaboration aims to develop AI-powered frameworks that will streamline multichannel engagements to ultimately better patient care.

The MoU seeks to experiment with Agentic AI and AI-first strategies to overhaul healthcare engagement practices. Highlighting operational efficiency and intelligent decision-making, the partnership promises substantially improved healthcare service delivery. Info Origin's CEO, Ms. Preeti Chauhan, stressed the importance of AI innovation in the healthcare sector, while experts like Dr. Anurag Tripathi from Info Origin and Prof. Sandeep Kumar from IIT Delhi expressed optimism about achieving their shared goals and paving the way for next-gen healthcare solutions.