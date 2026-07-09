Tragic Rail Deaths: Conversion Allegations Expand Investigation

Authorities are delving deeper into the puzzling deaths of a couple found on railway tracks near Hyderabad amid allegations of forced religious conversion. The Secunderabad Railway Police have initiated a detailed probe following claims by the couple's son pointing towards neighborly coercion to convert to Christianity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 13:06 IST
Tragic Rail Deaths: Conversion Allegations Expand Investigation
Representative Image (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, the investigation into the deaths of a couple discovered on railway tracks between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar has been intensified. New revelations suggest potential forced conversion as the reasoning behind their tragic demise, prompting police to delve deeper into these serious allegations.

At approximately 10:10 PM on July 2, the train's loco pilot spotted two bodies on the tracks, alerting railway officials who quickly passed the information to Secunderabad Railway Police. Upon arrival, police found a parked motorcycle nearby, its key matching those recovered from the deceased man's pocket. The couple, identified as a rice trader and his wife, were residents of Pedda Amberpet.

The Secunderabad Railway Police have disclosed that the couple's elder son alleged neighborhood coercion for converting to Christianity, which they are now investigating. Police note that the neighbors and the deceased couple belonged to different social communities, which may have heightened tensions. The investigation remains ongoing with further details anticipated.

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