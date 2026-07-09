Germany Secures Tomahawk Missiles: Defense Strategy Boost

Germany Has Agreed With The Us Government To Acquire Tomahawk Cruise Missiles And Station Them On German Territory

Germany has struck a significant agreement with the United States to obtain Tomahawk cruise missiles, as Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced to lawmakers in Berlin. The decision marks a pivotal step in bolstering the nation's defenses.

The deal, finalized on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, was described by Merz as exceeding expectations. He emphasized that this acquisition closes a strategic gap in Germany's defense capabilities while promoting the development of European systems stationed within the continent.

This agreement comes after uncertainty brewed over U.S. military presence in Germany when President Donald Trump announced a reduction earlier this year. The deployment of these missiles is seen as a crucial deterrent against Russian aggression as Europe advances in developing its own long-range weaponry.