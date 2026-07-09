MeitY to Scrutinize Instagram Data Scraping Concerns Amidst Legal Review

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will evaluate data scraping from public Instagram accounts for compliance with legal standards. A decision will be made after analyzing responses to issued notices, focusing on username issues and Child Sexual Abuse Material. The review follows public backlash and legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 13:34 IST
MeitY to Scrutinize Instagram Data Scraping Concerns Amidst Legal Review
S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. (Photo-ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is set to assess concerns surrounding the extraction of data from public Instagram accounts, prioritizing its alignment with the current legal framework. Secretary S. Krishnan announced the review process after responses to the notices issued in this matter are received.

Addressing reporters at the CII event on the GCC Business Summit, Krishnan acknowledged the public's apprehensions and the urgency to determine the legality of the data scraping activities. He emphasized that formal responses would shape the ministry's forthcoming actions.

Two crucial notices have been issued: one addressing username-related issues and another focusing on Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). The ministry intends to examine all submissions meticulously before deciding on subsequent measures in compliance with the legal mandates.

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