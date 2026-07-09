Iran fired ten ballistic missiles on Jordan's Azraq military base
Iran fired 10 ballistic missiles at Jordan's Azraq military base, but Jordan intercepted eight, with no reported casualties or damage, amid a warning to US bases in the region.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran fired 10 ballistic missiles at Jordan's Azraq military base on Thursday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by state media. Jordan said earlier on Thursday that it had intercepted eight missiles launched from Iran, with no casualties or damage reported, according to the state news agency.
The Revolutionary Guards said U.S. bases in the region would be targeted if "U.S. aggression" was repeated.