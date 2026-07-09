Iran fired ten ballistic missiles on Jordan's Azraq military base

Iran fired 10 ballistic missiles at Jordan's Azraq military base, but Jordan intercepted eight, with no reported casualties or damage, amid a warning to US bases in the region.

Reuters | Iran Fired Ballistic Missiles At Jordans Azraq Military Base On Thursday | Updated: 09-07-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 18:57 IST
Iran fired ten ballistic missiles on Jordan's Azraq military base
  • Country:
  • Iran

​Iran ​fired 10 ‌ballistic missiles ​at Jordan's Azraq military ‌base on Thursday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a ‌statement carried by ‌state media. Jordan said earlier on Thursday that ⁠it ​had ⁠intercepted eight missiles launched from Iran, ⁠with no casualties ​or damage reported, according to ⁠the state news agency.

The ⁠Revolutionary ​Guards said U.S. bases in ⁠the region would be targeted ⁠if "U.S. ⁠aggression" was repeated.

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