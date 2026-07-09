Iran fired ten ballistic missiles on Jordan's Azraq military base

​Iran ​fired 10 ‌ballistic missiles ​at Jordan's Azraq military ‌base on Thursday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a ‌statement carried by ‌state media. Jordan said earlier on Thursday that ⁠it ​had ⁠intercepted eight missiles launched from Iran, ⁠with no casualties ​or damage reported, according to ⁠the state news agency.

The ⁠Revolutionary ​Guards said U.S. bases in ⁠the region would be targeted ⁠if "U.S. ⁠aggression" was repeated.