Turkey's Erdogan gives NATO leaders revolver conundrum after summit

Belgiums Prime Minister Was A Little Surprised On Landing Back Home From Wednesdays Nato Summit In Turkey To Find That He Had A Handgun And Ammunition In His Luggage After Nato Leaders Gathered For Wednesdays Fractious Summit In Ankara

Belgium's prime minister was a little surprised on ​landing back home from Wednesday's NATO summit in Turkey to ​find that he had a handgun and ammunition ‌in his ​luggage.

After NATO leaders gathered for Wednesday's fractious summit in Ankara, their host, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, handed each an unusual parting gift: a vintage revolver, along with live ammunition indicating it was not ‌just for show. Erdogan wanted to showcase Turkey's defence industry, which has become a key export and foreign policy tool.

Images shared by the office of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda showed what appeared to be the Gumusay .357 Magnum, a rare six-shooter produced by Turkish arms maker MKE in the 1990s. It was ‌set in a wooden display box featuring Turkey's flag and the NATO logo as well as a placard inscribed "Gumusay, the first revolver-type handgun ‌produced in our country" in Turkish and English.

ENGRAVED TURKISH REVOLVERS MAKE UNUSUAL GIFTS Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's spokesperson said all the leaders had been given the same model, engraved with their own names.

The Belgian premier, Bart De Wever, handed his to Brussels' airport police to be secured in a safe. An aide to Polish President Karol Nawrocki told ⁠Radio RMF ​FM that his revolver was awaiting customs ⁠clearance at Warsaw Airport and would be kept in an appropriate place "so that it is firstly safe and secondly respected as a gift".

"Certainly no one will be shooting ⁠it," he added. The offices of the Dutch and Swedish prime ministers said their revolvers had been take to their respective embassies in Ankara. The Dutch one ​was due to be disabled while the Swedish one was awaiting import paperwork.

The gun given to Britain's Keir Starmer came with ⁠a cleaning kit and 500 bullets, a Downing Street source said. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's revolver was already stored at the seat of government, the Palazzo Chigi, along with other state ⁠gifts.

EU ​Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was intending to donate hers to a military museum, while the leader of Greece planned to give his to the War Museum in Athens. Turkey's modern handgun industry focuses mainly on semi-automatics, making the Gumusay something of a collector's curiosity.

Turkish gunmakers ⁠have muscled into Europe's civilian firearms market with inexpensive pistols and shotguns, challenging older Italian and Belgian names long associated with higher-priced sporting and service ⁠weapons. According to the Geneva-based Small ⁠Arms Survey, Turkey was the world's third-largest exporter of small arms between 2019 and 2024, with exports totalling about $3 billion over the period, behind the United States and Italy.