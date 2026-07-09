Germany's IG Metall union vows forceful opposition to Volkswagen cuts

Germany's IG Metall union has vowed to strongly oppose any job cuts or factory closures at Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, during a proposed overhaul.

Reuters | Germanys Ig Metall Union Vowed To Oppose Job Cuts And Factory Closures With All Its Might On Thursday | Updated: 09-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 18:30 IST
Germany's IG Metall union vows forceful opposition to Volkswagen cuts
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's ​IG ‌Metall union ​vowed to oppose job ‌cuts and factory closures with all its might ‌on Thursday, as Volkswagen's ‌stakeholders met to discuss a proposed overhaul of Europe's ⁠largest ​carmaker.

"IG ⁠Metall, standing shoulder to ⁠shoulder with the workforce, will ​oppose any new job ⁠cuts with all its ⁠might," said ​Jan Otto, IG Metall district ⁠manager for Berlin-Brandenburg-Saxony, in a ⁠statement.

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