Germany's IG Metall union vows forceful opposition to Volkswagen cuts
Germany's IG Metall union has vowed to strongly oppose any job cuts or factory closures at Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, during a proposed overhaul.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's IG Metall union vowed to oppose job cuts and factory closures with all its might on Thursday, as Volkswagen's stakeholders met to discuss a proposed overhaul of Europe's largest carmaker.
"IG Metall, standing shoulder to shoulder with the workforce, will oppose any new job cuts with all its might," said Jan Otto, IG Metall district manager for Berlin-Brandenburg-Saxony, in a statement.