Makor Resources CEO to Spotlight Zambia Copper Strategy at AMW 2026

Brooke Bibeault, Chief Executive Officer of copper exploration and development company Makor Resources, has been confirmed as a speaker at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, which will take place from October 14 to 16 in Cape Town.

The event will bring together mining companies, investors, policymakers and industry leaders to discuss the future of Africa's mining sector and the growing role of critical minerals in the global economy. Bibeault will join a panel on accelerating the formalisation of artisanal and small-scale miners, where participants will examine practical ways to integrate informal mining operations into regulated value chains while improving productivity, environmental performance and community development. The discussion reflects Makor Resources' ongoing work in Zambia, where the company is promoting greater participation by artisanal miners through its MineHive programme.

MineHive programme supports local mining communities

Through the MineHive initiative, Makor Resources provides financial assistance and technical support to artisanal and small-scale mining operators, helping them improve mining practices while creating clearer pathways into the formal copper supply chain. The company believes that strengthening local participation can improve sustainability across the mining sector while creating new economic opportunities for communities that rely on small-scale mining activities.

Alongside its community-focused programmes, Makor Resources continues to expand its copper exploration portfolio in Zambia. The company is advancing the Muli Copper Project in Central Zambia while progressing exploration at the Kangili Copper Project in the Mkushi District as part of its district-scale exploration strategy.

Investment programme aims to expand copper resources

Earlier this year, Makor Resources announced plans to invest up to $3 million during 2026 to improve geological knowledge across its exploration assets. The programme includes geophysical surveys, remote sensing and systematic sampling designed to identify new exploration targets and better define future mineral resources. These activities form part of a broader medium-term investment strategy valued at between $20 million and $30 million, supporting the company's plans to expand its presence in Zambia's copper sector.

With global demand for copper expected to increase as clean energy technologies, electric vehicles and modern infrastructure continue to grow, Bibeault is expected to highlight at African Mining Week how Makor Resources' projects can contribute to Zambia's economic development while helping meet rising international demand for the critical mineral.