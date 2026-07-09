US Senate Finance Committee sets nomination hearing for senior Treasury posts
The US Senate Finance Committee will hold a confirmation hearing on July 16 for four senior US Treasury Department nominees, including a deputy secretary.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee said on Thursday it will hold a confirmation hearing on July 16 for three senior U.S. Treasury Department nominees, including for Francis Brooke to be deputy U.S. Treasury secretary.
During the 10 a.m. EDT hearing, the committee said members also will question nominees Erin Browne to be undersecretary for international affairs, Sriprakash Kothari to be assistant secretary of economic policy and George Hunter McMaster to be assistant secretary for financial markets.