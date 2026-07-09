US Senate Finance Committee sets nomination hearing for senior Treasury posts

The US Senate Finance Committee will hold a confirmation hearing on July 16 for four senior US Treasury Department nominees, including a deputy secretary.

Reuters | The Us Senate Finance Committee Said On Thursday It Will Hold A Confirmation Hearing On July For Three Senior Us Treasury Department Nominees | Updated: 09-07-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 23:04 IST
US Senate Finance Committee sets nomination hearing for senior Treasury posts
  • Country:
  • United States

​The ​U.S. Senate ‌Finance Committee said ​on Thursday it will ‌hold a confirmation hearing on July 16 for three ‌senior U.S. Treasury Department ‌nominees, including for Francis Brooke to be deputy U.S. Treasury secretary.

During ⁠the ​10 ⁠a.m. EDT hearing, the committee ⁠said members also will question ​nominees Erin Browne to ⁠be undersecretary for international affairs, Sriprakash ⁠Kothari ​to be assistant secretary of economic policy ⁠and George Hunter McMaster to ⁠be assistant ⁠secretary for financial markets.

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