US Senate Finance Committee sets nomination hearing for senior Treasury posts

The Us Senate Finance Committee Said On Thursday It Will Hold A Confirmation Hearing On July For Three Senior Us Treasury Department Nominees

​The ​U.S. Senate ‌Finance Committee said ​on Thursday it will ‌hold a confirmation hearing on July 16 for three ‌senior U.S. Treasury Department ‌nominees, including for Francis Brooke to be deputy U.S. Treasury secretary.

During ⁠the ​10 ⁠a.m. EDT hearing, the committee ⁠said members also will question ​nominees Erin Browne to ⁠be undersecretary for international affairs, Sriprakash ⁠Kothari ​to be assistant secretary of economic policy ⁠and George Hunter McMaster to ⁠be assistant ⁠secretary for financial markets.