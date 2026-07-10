PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 10

The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines Hugo Boss Urges Shareholders To Reject Frasers Billion Takeover Bid Fca Charges Lawyer With Insider Trading Over Seraphine Sale Blackstone And Tpg Seek More Than Billion For Hologic Unit To Unlock Cash Carlyle To Sell Billion Data Centre Power Unit To Eqt For Fivefold Return Overview Hugo Boss Has Urged Shareholders To Reject Frasers Groups Billion Billiontakeover Offer That It Said Significantly Undervalues The Company A Former Deals Lawyer At A Us Law Firm In London Has Been Charged With Insider Trading By Britains Financial Watchdog

The following are the ​top stories in ​the Financial Times. Reuters has ‌not ​verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Hugo Boss ‌urges shareholders to reject Frasers' €2.7 billion takeover bid - FCA charges lawyer with insider trading over Seraphine sale

- Blackstone and TPG seek ‌more than $4 billion for Hologic unit to unlock cash - ‌Carlyle to sell $2.6 billion data centre power unit to EQT for fivefold return

Overview - Hugo Boss has urged shareholders to reject Frasers Group's €2.7 billion ($3.09 ⁠billion)takeover ​offer that it ⁠said significantly undervalues the company. - A former deals lawyer at a ⁠U.S. law firm in London has been charged with insider trading ​by Britain's financial watchdog, which accuses him of using ⁠information obtained while working on the sale of Seraphine Group.

- Private equity ⁠groups ​Blackstone and TPG are seeking more than $4 billion for medical technology firm Hologic's surgical unit. - Private equity ⁠group Carlyle is set to make a more than fivefold return ⁠from the $2.6 ⁠billion sale of a data centre power and infrastructure platform to EQT, amid a boom in ‌AI ‌build-out deals

($1 = 0.8736 euros) (Compiled by ​Bengaluru newsroom)