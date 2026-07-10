PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 10
Key stories include Hugo Boss urging shareholders to reject a €2.7 billion takeover bid, insider trading charges, and major private equity deals worth over $8 billion.
- Country:
- Germany
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Hugo Boss urges shareholders to reject Frasers' €2.7 billion takeover bid - FCA charges lawyer with insider trading over Seraphine sale
- Blackstone and TPG seek more than $4 billion for Hologic unit to unlock cash - Carlyle to sell $2.6 billion data centre power unit to EQT for fivefold return
Overview - Hugo Boss has urged shareholders to reject Frasers Group's €2.7 billion ($3.09 billion)takeover offer that it said significantly undervalues the company. - A former deals lawyer at a U.S. law firm in London has been charged with insider trading by Britain's financial watchdog, which accuses him of using information obtained while working on the sale of Seraphine Group.
- Private equity groups Blackstone and TPG are seeking more than $4 billion for medical technology firm Hologic's surgical unit. - Private equity group Carlyle is set to make a more than fivefold return from the $2.6 billion sale of a data centre power and infrastructure platform to EQT, amid a boom in AI build-out deals
($1 = 0.8736 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)