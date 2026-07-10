Australia confirms H5N1 bird flu case in Australian seabird for first time

Australia has confirmed its first case of the deadly H5N1 bird flu virus in a native seabird, a greater crested tern found in South Australia, bringing the total confirmed detections to 12.

Reuters | Australia On Friday Confirmed The First Case Of The Deadly Hn Bird Flu Virus In A Native Seabird | Updated: 10-07-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 08:32 IST
Australia confirms H5N1 bird flu case in Australian seabird for first time
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  • Australia

Australia on ​Friday confirmed the first case of ‌the ​deadly H5N1 bird flu virus in a native seabird, marking a new phase in the disease's spread ‌after it landed on the country's shores last month.

Laboratory testing by Australia's national science agency confirmed the case in a greater crested tern found in the ‌South Australian coastal town of Robe, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said. It is the ‌first confirmed infection in an Australian seabird, with all other cases being found in migratory seabirds.

It brings the total number of confirmed detections in the country to 12, after authorities ⁠on ​Friday also confirmed ⁠two additional infections in South Australia and one in Western Australia. Collins said the development was "concerning" but ⁠not unexpected, adding that there was still no evidence of mass mortalities or spread to ​the poultry or broader agriculture sector.

"Our scientists are undertaking further work to ⁠establish the potential pathway that resulted in the Australian sea bird's infection," she said. "What we do ⁠know ​is that this is a coastal seabird that has been overlapping coastal range with migratory seabirds that have previously tested positive for H5."

Australia ⁠in June became the final continent to confirm a mainland-based case of H5N1, although ⁠the virus ⁠had been detected in late 2025 on the sub-Antarctic territory of Heard Island, about 4,100 km (2,600 miles) from continental Australia.

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