World Bank Warns South Africa's SEZs Need Bold Reforms to Unlock Jobs, Investment and Growth

South Africa's Special Economic Zones (SEZs) programme has reached a defining moment. A new World Bank policy review finds that after years of substantial public investment, the country's flagship industrial policy is finally beginning to deliver annual financial returns. However, the report also concludes that structural weaknesses continue to limit its ability to attract investment, generate employment, diversify industries, and compete with leading global manufacturing hubs. The review argues that while the foundations are in place, comprehensive reforms are needed if SEZs are to become powerful engines of industrial growth, exports, and regional development.

A Financial Breakthrough, but Performance Remains Uneven

The review assessed whether South Africa has achieved adequate returns from approximately R24.2 billion invested in the SEZ programme between 2016 and 2024, including national funding, provincial contributions, and fiscal incentives. National government alone invested R9.6 billion, while the programme generated R14.8 billion in measurable revenue through corporate income tax, personal income tax, and municipal rates.

The biggest milestone came in 2024, when annual revenues exceeded annual expenditure for the first time, producing a R510 million surplus and an annual benefit-cost ratio of 1.2. If current trends continue, the programme is expected to reach full financial breakeven by 2028.

Despite this progress, success remains concentrated in a handful of high-performing zones, particularly Coega, Dube TradePort, East London, OR Tambo, and Tshwane Automotive. Several other SEZs continue to attract limited investment and generate relatively weak economic returns. The report suggests that future public funding should increasingly be linked to measurable performance, infrastructure readiness, and investment outcomes rather than distributed uniformly.

Investment Incentives Need Simpler Rules to Attract More Businesses

South Africa's SEZs offer an attractive package of incentives, including a 15% corporate income tax rate compared with the national rate of 27%, accelerated depreciation allowances, customs duty exemptions, VAT relief, and employment tax incentives.

However, the review finds that these incentives are far less effective in practice than on paper. Only 12% of businesses operating in SEZs have successfully claimed the reduced corporate tax rate because qualification requirements are complex and highly restrictive. Survey results show that 67% of SEZ operators believe the current policy framework is not working effectively, while 57% identify tax eligibility rules as one of the biggest obstacles.

The report argues that competing economies such as Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, China, and Poland have built stronger investment ecosystems by simplifying incentive rules, digitising approvals, and offering greater policy certainty. It estimates that extending tax benefits to all designated SEZs would have cost only about R13 million in 2024, suggesting that expanding access could significantly improve investor confidence at relatively low fiscal cost.

Strong Infrastructure Gives South Africa an Edge, but Bottlenecks Persist

South Africa continues to possess some of Africa's strongest industrial infrastructure. Several SEZs benefit from deep-water ports, international airports, national highways, rail corridors, and established industrial clusters. Coega has become a major hub for automotive manufacturing, renewable energy, aquaculture, and metals processing, while Dube TradePort combines advanced air cargo logistics with manufacturing and digital infrastructure. Atlantis has positioned itself as Africa's leading green technology and renewable energy manufacturing zone.

Yet these advantages are being undermined by operational constraints. The report estimates that electricity shortages caused approximately 15% production losses at Coega in 2022, while freight congestion and rail inefficiencies impose around R2 billion in additional annual costs across the SEZ network.

By 2024, the programme had created more than 30,072 direct jobs, attracted R34.6 billion in private investment, generated R4.5 billion in corporate tax revenue, and contributed R3.1 billion to municipalities. However, industrial activity remains heavily concentrated in automotive manufacturing, with slower progress in priority sectors such as pharmaceuticals, green hydrogen, advanced manufacturing, and digital industries. Skills development and support for small businesses also remain below expectations, limiting the programme's wider economic impact.

Why Reform Matters for Governments, Investors and Development Partners

The World Bank argues that governance reforms could unlock the next phase of SEZ growth. Although South African legislation allows Public-Private Partnerships and private-sector management of industrial zones, every operational SEZ is still managed primarily by public entities. International examples from China, India, Singapore, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates demonstrate that greater private-sector participation, commercial management, and streamlined governance can significantly improve investment attraction and operational efficiency.

The report recommends simplifying tax incentives, extending benefits to all SEZs, expanding private industrial park development, strengthening municipal coordination, improving infrastructure planning, introducing performance-based monitoring, and creating intervention mechanisms for underperforming zones. It also encourages expanding SEZ activities beyond manufacturing into business process outsourcing, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy industries.

For policymakers, the findings highlight the importance of shifting from infrastructure-led development to performance-driven industrial policy. For international development partners, the report identifies opportunities to support infrastructure financing, digital regulatory reforms, skills development, and blended finance initiatives. For private-sector investors, the review signals that South Africa retains strong long-term potential, provided reforms improve policy certainty, reduce regulatory complexity, and strengthen operational efficiency before the 2031 sunset clause on current tax incentives and emerging global minimum corporate tax rules reshape the international investment landscape.