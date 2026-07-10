The Missing Link in Digital Government: Why Better Technology Doesn't Guarantee Better Services

Governments worldwide have invested heavily in digital public infrastructure, expecting online platforms to make public services faster, cheaper, and more accessible. However, a new World Bank report argues that technology alone is not enough. The report, prepared by the World Bank's Mind, Behavior, and Development (eMBeD) Unit, the Development Impact Group, and Saudi Arabia's Behavioral Research Hub (BRH), finds that many digital government services fail because they are designed around government systems rather than citizen behavior. The report suggests that combining digital infrastructure with behavioral science could significantly improve service adoption, reduce costs, and deliver stronger economic and development outcomes.

Digital Infrastructure Alone Cannot Deliver Better Public Services

Digital transformation is now central to global development, with nearly 70% of the United Nations' 169 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can be advanced through digital technologies. Governments have invested billions in digital identity systems, online payment platforms, and integrated public service portals. Yet adoption remains low. A survey across 13 countries found that only 25% of citizens regularly use digital government services, while nearly 40% struggle to navigate government websites. Poor user experience remains the biggest barrier to digital adoption.

The report explains that citizens often abandon digital services because they face small but significant obstacles throughout the process. Many people never discover online services, while others struggle during registration, identity verification, document uploads, payment, or final submission. Even users who complete one transaction often fail to return because services do not encourage repeat engagement. These challenges create what the report calls the "last mile" problem, where expensive digital infrastructure fails to generate expected public value.

Behavioral Science Offers Governments a Practical Solution

Rather than focusing only on technology, the report recommends designing services around how people actually think and make decisions. It introduces Behavioral User Journey Mapping (BUJM) and the COM-B model, which examines whether citizens have the Capability, Opportunity, and Motivation to complete a digital transaction.

The report identifies seven common behavioral barriers affecting digital services. Citizens may not know a service exists, hesitate because benefits are unclear, abandon complicated registration processes, become confused during navigation, lose confidence before making payments, repeatedly check whether applications were submitted successfully, or simply never return after first use.

For policymakers, the report recommends shifting performance measurement beyond website visits or completed transactions. Governments should instead monitor drop-off rates, repeat usage, task completion times, user confidence, and the number of citizens returning to traditional paper-based services. Continuous testing, user feedback, and behavioral improvements can make digital services more inclusive and effective without requiring major new infrastructure investments.

Economic Benefits Extend Beyond Better User Experience

The report highlights strong economic evidence supporting citizen-centered digital services. Brazil's Pix Instant Payment System, developed for around US$4 million with annual operating costs of about US$13 million, generated an estimated US$5.7 billion in savings during 2021 and is projected to contribute approximately 2% of Brazil's GDP by 2026. Chile's ChileAtiende public service platform generated roughly US$69 million in savings within just 18 months, despite implementation costs of around US$11.3 million.

Estonia's e-Residency Programme generated approximately US$71 million in revenue against operating costs of around US$7.4 million, producing an estimated 10:1 return on investment. These examples demonstrate that improving citizen engagement can generate substantial fiscal savings while reducing pressure on physical government offices.

The report also presents successful behavioral interventions from several countries. Moldova simplified access to online criminal record certificates despite lacking a national digital identity system. South Korea redesigned government interfaces, reducing average user session times by 44%. Singapore increased online transactions fourfold through targeted incentives for first-time users, while the Philippines expanded the use of its digital citizen complaint platform through faster response times and better communication.

Why Governments, Development Partners, and Businesses Should Act Now

The findings have important implications for governments planning digital reforms. Investments should increasingly prioritize user-centered service design, behavioral research, multilingual accessibility, digital literacy, and trust-building alongside technology deployment. Digital public infrastructure remains essential, but its value depends on whether citizens actually use it.

For international development partners, including multilateral development banks and donor agencies, the report recommends integrating behavioral science into digital transformation projects rather than focusing exclusively on infrastructure financing. Supporting user research, service testing, and inclusive design can improve the long-term impact of digital investments, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Private-sector stakeholders, including technology companies, fintech firms, cybersecurity providers, digital identity specialists, cloud service providers, and AI developers, also stand to benefit. Governments increasingly require solutions that improve citizen engagement rather than simply deploying software. The report identifies growing opportunities in behavioral analytics, artificial intelligence, accessibility solutions, multilingual digital platforms, and continuous service optimization. However, it also stresses that AI should complement human-centered research and must be supported by strong privacy, cybersecurity, and ethical governance standards.

The report concludes that the next phase of digital government will not be defined by how many online services governments launch, but by whether citizens trust them, complete transactions successfully, and continue using them over time. For policymakers, development partners, and private-sector innovators alike, integrating behavioral science into digital transformation offers a practical pathway to improve public service delivery, strengthen inclusion, reduce administrative costs, and maximize the economic returns from digital public infrastructure investments.