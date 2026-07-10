AfDB Backs Morocco Rail Upgrade With €205 Million Investment

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved €205 million in financing for Morocco to strengthen one of the country's busiest railway corridors, supporting a major project that will expand the high-speed rail network and modernise existing railway infrastructure between Kenitra and Marrakech.

The investment, approved on 8 July, will fund the Rail Infrastructure Development Support Project (PADIF), which is designed to improve the capacity and efficiency of a corridor that carries a large share of Morocco's passenger and freight traffic. Better rail connections are expected to make travel faster, improve freight movement and strengthen links between the country's major cities and economic centres.

Faster journeys and stronger logistics network

The project includes extending the high-speed rail line while upgrading conventional railway infrastructure along the same route. New rails, track components and other equipment will be installed across the Kenitra–Marrakech corridor and around the Casablanca rail hub, helping increase network capacity and improve daily operations.

According to the African Development Bank, the improvements will reduce travel times and lower logistics costs, making rail transport a more attractive and environmentally friendly option for both passengers and businesses. Stronger railway services are also expected to support trade and reinforce Morocco's position as a strategic transport gateway connecting Europe and Africa.

Achraf Tarsim, Head of the African Development Bank Group's Country Office in Morocco, said the combination of high-speed rail expansion and infrastructure modernisation would help meet rising passenger and freight demand while strengthening the country's logistics competitiveness over the coming years.

Project supports Morocco's long-term transport vision

Alongside construction and infrastructure upgrades, PADIF includes technical support for project management, engineering supervision, and monitoring of project outcomes to ensure efficient delivery and long-term performance.

The investment aligns with the African Development Bank Group's Four Cardinal Points and its 2024–2029 Country Strategy Paper for Morocco. It also supports Morocco's New Development Model and the Rail 2040 Plan, a national strategy focused on creating a modern, resilient and sustainable railway system.

The African Development Bank has been a key development partner for Morocco since 1978, providing nearly €15 billion in financing for more than 150 projects across transport, energy, water and sanitation, agriculture, governance, social protection and financial services.