Cult Punjabi Anthem 'Dhol Jageero Da' Returns in a Spectacular New Avatar for Carry on Jatta 4

PNN Chandigarh [India], July 10: One of Punjabi music's most celebrated and enduring party anthems made a spectacular comeback on July 9, 2026, as the iconic 'Dhol Jageero Da' was reimagined for the much-awaited film Carry On Jatta 4. Released exclusively on IVY Music Moviebox, the recreated anthem brought together celebrated voices and contemporary production, making it one of the biggest Punjabi music releases of the year.

Composed by Gourov Dasgupta and produced by Ishaan Saxena, the track features powerhouse vocals by Gippy Grewal and Master Saleem, while contemporary artist Agsy adds an energetic rap verse, giving the beloved classic a fresh, modern edge. The music video was directed by Trumakers, presented by Anup Kumar, choreographed by Amit Siyal, and featured Ashii, with Shreya Mehrotra serving as the Creative Director. Together, the creative team delivered a high-energy visual experience that celebrated the legacy of the original while presenting it through a contemporary cinematic lens.

More than just a remake, the new version of 'Dhol Jageero Da' was conceived as a tribute to one of Punjabi music's most iconic dance anthems. The recreation blends contemporary sound design, large-scale production and vibrant visuals while preserving the infectious energy that made the original a cultural phenomenon. Speaking about the recreation, composer Gourov Dasgupta said:

"The idea behind recreating 'Dhol Jageero Da' was conceived by Ishaan Saxena and everyone on the team instantly believed in its potential. Every member contributed wholeheartedly to making this recreation truly special. I've worked on several recreations over the years, but this is undoubtedly the biggest one and it will always remain close to my heart. We wanted to do complete justice to such an iconic song. The recording took place across multiple locations, making the entire process both challenging and exciting. We thoroughly enjoyed creating this version and I can't wait for audiences to experience it."

With the release of Dhol Jageero Da, IVY Music Moviebox also marked the beginning of an ambitious slate of premium Punjabi music releases. The label announced that several more high-profile projects are set to follow in the coming months, further strengthening its position as a destination for blockbuster Punjabi music content. As Carry On Jatta 4 continues to generate excitement among audiences, the recreated Dhol Jageero Da has emerged as one of the film's biggest musical highlights, introducing a timeless classic to a new generation while rekindling nostalgia for longtime fans.

The recreated version of Dhol Jageero Da is now streaming exclusively on IVY Music Moviebox. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)