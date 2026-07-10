UN Warns of Rising Civilian Toll as Fighting Escalates in Eastern DRC

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has expressed deep concern over the worsening violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), warning that renewed fighting is placing civilians at increasing risk despite ongoing regional peace efforts. Clashes have intensified over the past two weeks between the Congolese armed forces and the Rwanda Defence Force-backed M23 armed group in South Kivu's Fizi and Mwenga territories. The fighting has involved armed drones, heavy artillery and other explosive weapons in densely populated areas, leaving civilians dead or injured while destroying homes, livestock and livelihoods.

Civilians face growing humanitarian crisis

Türk said it was alarming that violence continues despite agreements reached through ongoing peace initiatives. He highlighted the heavy clashes around Mulima village on 4 and 5 July as another reminder of the urgent need to halt military operations before more lives are lost.

He urged both the Congolese armed forces and the M23 to step back from further violence and take immediate action to protect civilians living in Mulima and across the wider Fizi and Mwenga plateau region. He also stressed that the use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects in populated communities has devastating humanitarian consequences and must end.

The UN Human Rights Office warned that continued fighting could trigger another wave of displacement, including the movement of refugees into neighbouring countries. There are also growing concerns over possible violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, including unlawful killings and conflict-related sexual violence.

UN urges regional action to prevent further escalation

Türk called on all parties involved in the conflict and their allies to comply with international humanitarian law by allowing safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access to people in need. He also urged Rwanda to end its support for the M23 armed group and withdraw its troops from the DRC. At the same time, he encouraged the Congolese authorities to strengthen ongoing efforts to disarm, demobilise and repatriate members of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

The High Commissioner appealed to regional leaders and the wider international community to act quickly in support of ongoing diplomatic efforts, warning that stronger cooperation is essential to prevent the conflict from spreading further across South Kivu.