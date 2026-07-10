Hong Kong stocks log strongest week in 9 months on China internet gains

Hong Kong stocks surged to their best weekly performance in 9 months, driven by improved sentiment towards Chinese internet companies, while mainland Chinese shares declined.

Reuters | Hong Kong Stocks Rose On Friday | Updated: 10-07-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 14:06 IST
Hong Kong stocks log strongest week in 9 months on China internet gains
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong stocks rose ​on Friday, logging their best weekly performance ​in 9 months, as sentiment toward ‌Chinese ​internet companies brightened, while mainland Chinese shares fell as investors locked in profits on chip stocks after a blistering rally.

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