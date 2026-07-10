Hong Kong stocks log strongest week in 9 months on China internet gains
Hong Kong stocks surged to their best weekly performance in 9 months, driven by improved sentiment towards Chinese internet companies, while mainland Chinese shares declined.
- Country:
- China
Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, logging their best weekly performance in 9 months, as sentiment toward Chinese internet companies brightened, while mainland Chinese shares fell as investors locked in profits on chip stocks after a blistering rally.
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