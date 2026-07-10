Kremlin says Russia is in touch with Turkey on fate of Russian S-400 missiles

Russia is in contact with Turkey over the potential resale of S-400 missile systems to a Gulf country, amid reports of a deal to lift US sanctions on Ankara.

Reuters | The Kremlin Said On Friday That Russia Was In Touch With Turkey About The Fate Of Russian S Missile Systems Which Ankara Owns After A News Outlet Reported That Turkey Was Poised To Transfer The Air Defence Missiles To An Unnamed Gulf Country Turkish News Outlet Hurriyet Reported Earlier On Friday That Turkey Could Announce It Would Resell The Ss To One Of The Gulf Nations As Soon As Today In Order To Persuade The United States To Lift Sanctions On Ankara In | Updated: 10-07-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 15:53 IST
Kremlin says Russia is in touch with Turkey on fate of Russian S-400 missiles
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

​The Kremlin said ‌on Friday ​that Russia was in touch with Turkey about the fate of Russian S-400 missile ‌systems which Ankara owns after a news outlet reported that Turkey was poised to transfer the air defence missiles to an unnamed ‌Gulf country.

Turkish news outlet Hurriyet reported earlier on Friday ‌that Turkey could announce it would resell the S-400s to one of the Gulf nations as soon as today in order to persuade the ⁠United States ​to lift ⁠sanctions on Ankara. In 2020, the U.S. sanctioned fellow NATO member Turkey over the ⁠purchase of the S-400s and removed it from a procurement ​and manufacturing programme for F-35 fighter jets which Ankara wanted to ⁠be involved in.

Asked on Friday about the media report and if ⁠Turkey ​had sought Russia's permission to go ahead with the alleged deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "I can say one ⁠thing here: this is an extremely sensitive issue. However, we have been ⁠in ⁠contact with the Turkish side on this matter, and we will continue to maintain contact with ‌them on ‌this issue."

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