Soccer-'You made us proud': Egypt gives heroes' welcome to World Cup team

Thousands of Egyptian fans welcomed their national football team home with celebrations after the Pharaohs produced their finest World Cup campaign in the country's history.

Reuters | Waving Flags | Updated: 10-07-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 15:56 IST
Soccer-'You made us proud': Egypt gives heroes' welcome to World Cup team
Mohamed Salah
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Waving flags, singing patriotic songs and carrying ​banners proclaiming "Egypt's men made us proud", thousands ​of supporters welcomed Egypt's national football ‌team home ​on Friday after the Pharaohs produced the finest World Cup campaign in the country's history. Crowds gathered outside Alamein International Airport on Egypt's Mediterranean ‌coast to greet the players and coaching staff after their return from North America, where Egypt won at the World Cup for the first time in four attempts and reached the last 16. Fans also held pictures ‌of captain Mohamed Salah bearing the words "Thank you".

The celebrations continued as the squad boarded an open-top bus ‌and paraded through New Alamein, waving to cheering supporters lining the streets. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is due to receive the team and its technical and administrative staff on Saturday. Among the crowds were supporters carrying large posters of coach Hossam Hassan draped ⁠in a ​Palestinian flag, reflecting appreciation ⁠for his support of the Palestinian cause during the tournament. Egypt's all-time leading scorer carried a Palestinian flag on the pitch on ⁠several occasions and voiced support for Palestinian rights during press conferences. The homecoming came despite a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat ​by Lionel Messi's Argentina in the last 16. Egypt led 2-0 until the closing stages before conceding ⁠three goals in the final 11 minutes, but still returned home with pride after its best-ever World Cup run, having beaten New ⁠Zealand ​in the group stage and Australia on penalties in the round of 32. Before the team's return, the Egyptian Football Association renewed the contracts of Hossam Hassan and his twin brother Ibrahim Hassan. The ⁠federation did not disclose the length of the deal, though local media reported it would run until 2030. ⁠Hassan, 59, has revitalised ⁠the national side since taking charge in 2024, leading Egypt to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, ending an eight-year World Cup absence and compiling a ‌record of ‌20 wins, nine draws and six defeats. (Reporting Ashraf Hamed ​Atta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
2
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global
3
Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Global
4
Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026