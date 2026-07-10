Ryanair Mid-Air Crisis: The Dislodged Window Incident
A Ryanair flight experienced an emergency landing after a window was dislodged mid-air, partially ejecting a passenger. The incident led to the flight returning to Thessaloniki airport. Local media reported that a piece of engine broke the window, decompressing the cabin. Investigations are ongoing.
A Ryanair aircraft was compelled to make an emergency landing in Thessaloniki, Greece, after a window dislodged, nearly ejecting a passenger. The emergency took place shortly after takeoff on Friday.
The flight, headed to Memmingen, Germany, returned for safety. FlightRadar24 confirmed the Boeing 737 NG jet's diversion back to Thessaloniki. Notably, the same aircraft made a similar diversion during a Thursday flight to Sarajevo.
Reports suggest an engine fragment prompted the window to break, leading to cabin decompression. Local Greek sources and Reuters corroborated this account, although Ryanair has not commented further. Investigators are currently examining the incident.