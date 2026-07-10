Shein's High-Stakes Hong Kong IPO: A New Chapter in Fast-Fashion
Fast-fashion giant Shein plans to launch a Hong Kong IPO in September or October. The company has received Chinese regulatory approval and may sell up to 8% of its shares. Initially valued at $100 billion in 2022, Shein's IPO valuation may range from $40 to $50 billion.
Shein, a leading player in the fast-fashion industry, is gearing up for a major milestone with its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong. According to insider information, the IPO is projected to take place in September or October, following the recent thumbs-up from Chinese securities regulators.
The company could potentially offer up to 8% of its shares for sale. However, the final figure is expected to be lower. The IPO valuation might range between $40 to $50 billion, significantly down from Shein's $100 billion valuation in 2022.
Despite the decline in valuation, Shein plans to provide monetary compensation to its investors, allowing them to purchase shares during the IPO. This move aims to maintain investor confidence amid fluctuating market conditions.