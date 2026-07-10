Eastern Cape Honours Women Driving Growth in Agriculture

The Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture has celebrated the achievements of women farmers and extension practitioners in the OR Tambo District, recognising their role in strengthening food security, supporting rural livelihoods and helping grow the province's agricultural sector.

The district hosted the latest round of the Women Entrepreneur Awards (WEA) and the Extension and Advisory Services Awards (EASA) on Thursday, making OR Tambo the fifth district to stage the combined awards programme. The initiative recognises women excelling in farming and agribusiness while also honouring extension officers who provide vital technical guidance to farming communities.

Farmers praised for strengthening food security

Speaking during the awards ceremony, Deputy Director for District Coordination Andiswa Matinise thanked farmers for their continued commitment to agriculture, saying their work is central to the province's efforts to reduce poverty and improve food security.

She said the Eastern Cape's goal of eradicating poverty by 2030 depends heavily on the contribution of farmers, whose efforts help maintain the province's reputation as one of South Africa's key food-producing regions.

Matinise also paid tribute to extension and advisory services officials, describing them as the department's "ground heroes" because of the practical support they provide to farmers across the district through technical advice and ongoing guidance.

Calls for innovation and protecting indigenous knowledge

Farmer Andile Ndzendze encouraged producers and extension practitioners to explore agro-processing opportunities that add value to agricultural products and create access to new markets. He also stressed the importance of protecting indigenous agricultural knowledge, saying traditional farming practices and locally developed products should be safeguarded through appropriate intellectual property measures so future generations can continue to benefit from them.

Director for Extension and Advisory Services Noluvuyo Nqeno urged farmers to remain focused on their goals instead of comparing themselves with others. She encouraged them to embrace their unique strengths and build businesses that leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Nqeno also appealed to established women farmers to involve young people in the day-to-day running of farms by exposing them to bookkeeping, administration and modern farming technologies. She said practical involvement would help spark interest in agriculture and encourage more young people to pursue careers in the sector.

Outstanding farmers and extension officers recognised

The department also highlighted the need for stronger collaboration to address food insecurity, noting that around 27% of households in the Eastern Cape continue to experience challenges in accessing sufficient food. The district awards form part of a wider provincial programme aimed at promoting women's participation in agriculture, recognising excellence and strengthening extension services that support sustainable farming.

Among the winners, Sofika and Van Zyl Trading Enterprise received the Best Smallholder Producer award, while Tyhopho Trading Enterprise won Best Commercial Producer and was also named the Overall Winner. Cberkie Projects and Innovations claimed the Best Agro-Processing Producer title.

In the Extension and Advisory Services Awards, Yongama Zantsi won the Best Extension Practitioner (Candidate Natural Scientist) category, with Bavuyise Sondzaba finishing as runner-up. Thanduxolo Paliso received the Best Extension Practitioner (Certificated Natural Scientist) award, while Nosihle Mfunduka was named runner-up. Dumisa Mlanjeni, who joined the department in 1990, received the Legend/Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of decades of dedicated service.