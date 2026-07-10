NTPC Ventures Globally for Uranium to Fuel Nuclear Expansion

State-owned NTPC plans to acquire uranium mining assets overseas to secure sustainable fuel supplies for its ambitious nuclear power expansion. Targeting a 30 GW nuclear contribution, the company seeks consultants to explore asset acquisitions in countries like Australia and Canada. This move aligns with India's 100 GW nuclear capacity target by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:00 IST
NTPC Ventures Globally for Uranium to Fuel Nuclear Expansion
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

State-owned power giant NTPC is setting its sights overseas as it embarks on plans to secure uranium mining assets to fuel its ambitious expansion in nuclear power. A recent tender by the company indicates a strategic push towards ensuring sustainable long-term fuel supplies critical for meeting the national nuclear capacity target of 30 GW.

Faced with limited domestic uranium reserves, NTPC is looking towards international markets, appointing a consultant to help identify and evaluate mining opportunities abroad, with potential target countries including Australia, Canada, Kazakhstan, and South Africa. The move is a part of NTPC's broader strategy under its subsidiary, NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited (NPUNL).

This initiative also supports India's aim to reach 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, a key component of its net-zero emissions target for 2070. The consultant will aid NTPC in preparing a global Request for Proposal for potential acquisitions, ensuring a robust evaluation of opportunities across the nuclear fuel supply chain.

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