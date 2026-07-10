Canada Jobs Upsurge Defies Expectations Amid Trade Uncertainty

Canada's economy added 18,200 jobs in June, slightly topping expectations, with the unemployment rate decreasing to 6.5%. This growth comes amid trade uncertainties and reveals resilience against U.S. tariffs. Job gains were concentrated in part-time roles and service sectors. Analysts anticipate stable interest rates, despite ongoing trade agreements negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canadas Economy Added A Net | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:46 IST
Canada Jobs Upsurge Defies Expectations Amid Trade Uncertainty
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Canada witnessed a boost in employment figures in June, with a net gain of 18,200 jobs that surpassed initial forecasts. This growth nudged the unemployment rate down to 6.5%, showcasing the economy's robust response to trade uncertainties despite ongoing negotiations.

Job growth was predominantly seen in part-time roles within the accommodation, food services, and wholesale and retail sectors. These sectors showed resilience, contributing significantly to the job market stability after initial struggles earlier this year.

The Bank of Canada is expected to maintain its interest rate policy, bolstered by this positive labor market data. However, analysts caution that trade agreements discussions continue to cast shadows over the economic outlook, necessitating a careful approach from policymakers.

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