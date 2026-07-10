Canada's Economy Outpaces Expectations with Job Gains in June

Canada's economy added 18,200 jobs in June, reducing the unemployment rate to 6.5%, surpassing expectations. Despite trade uncertainties, part-time job growth fueled employment gains in accommodation, food services, and retail sectors. Youth unemployment remains high, though slightly improved, while the construction and manufacturing sectors faced job losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canadas Economy Added A Net Of | Updated: 10-07-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 18:01 IST
Canada's Economy Outpaces Expectations with Job Gains in June
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In a positive turn for Canada's economy, June saw a notable addition of 18,200 jobs, outstripping analyst predictions and bringing the unemployment rate down to 6.5% from previous levels. This unexpected uptick highlights the economy's resilience amidst ongoing trade negotiation challenges.

The job market showed particular strength in part-time positions within accommodation, food services, and the wholesale and retail sectors, amid broader employment gains. However, the construction and manufacturing industries experienced a significant decline, losing nearly 30,000 positions combined.

Despite these gains, youth unemployment remains a concern, remaining higher than the pre-pandemic average despite recent improvements. Wage growth also provided a silver lining, with average hourly wages for permanent employees rising to 3.7%, suggesting potential inflation adjustments by the Bank of Canada.

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