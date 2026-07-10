Canada's Economy Outpaces Expectations with Job Gains in June

In a positive turn for Canada's economy, June saw a notable addition of 18,200 jobs, outstripping analyst predictions and bringing the unemployment rate down to 6.5% from previous levels. This unexpected uptick highlights the economy's resilience amidst ongoing trade negotiation challenges.

The job market showed particular strength in part-time positions within accommodation, food services, and the wholesale and retail sectors, amid broader employment gains. However, the construction and manufacturing industries experienced a significant decline, losing nearly 30,000 positions combined.

Despite these gains, youth unemployment remains a concern, remaining higher than the pre-pandemic average despite recent improvements. Wage growth also provided a silver lining, with average hourly wages for permanent employees rising to 3.7%, suggesting potential inflation adjustments by the Bank of Canada.