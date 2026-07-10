Terrifying Mid-Air Incident: Ryanair Plane Diverts After Window Emergency

Ryanair Said One Of Its Planes Was Forced Into An Emergency Landing At Thessaloniki Airport In Greece Shortly After Takeoff On Friday After A Window Was Dislodged

A Ryanair airplane en route from Thessaloniki to Memmingen, Germany, made an emergency landing after a passenger window came loose, according to a company statement released Friday.

Unverified reports and sources suggest that a passenger was partially pulled out the window during the incident, prompting an urgent return to Thessaloniki shortly after takeoff. The airline has confirmed that the flight, involving a Boeing 737 NG, was diverted back as a precaution. Ryanair stated the passenger received medical attention, without commenting on the exact cause.

Data shows this is the second disruption for the same aircraft in two days, as it also rerouted back to Thessaloniki from a Sarajevo-bound flight Thursday. Investigators are currently examining the airplane, which remains on the ground in Greece. Social media videos reveal scenes from within the cabin, including dangling oxygen masks.