Terrifying Mid-Air Incident: Ryanair Plane Diverts After Window Emergency

A Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Thessaloniki airport after a passenger window dislodged shortly after takeoff. Unverified reports suggest a passenger was partially sucked out of the window. The plane, originally headed to Germany, returned safely. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ryanair Said One Of Its Planes Was Forced Into An Emergency Landing At Thessaloniki Airport In Greece Shortly After Takeoff On Friday After A Window Was Dislodged | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:50 IST
Terrifying Mid-Air Incident: Ryanair Plane Diverts After Window Emergency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ryanair airplane en route from Thessaloniki to Memmingen, Germany, made an emergency landing after a passenger window came loose, according to a company statement released Friday.

Unverified reports and sources suggest that a passenger was partially pulled out the window during the incident, prompting an urgent return to Thessaloniki shortly after takeoff. The airline has confirmed that the flight, involving a Boeing 737 NG, was diverted back as a precaution. Ryanair stated the passenger received medical attention, without commenting on the exact cause.

Data shows this is the second disruption for the same aircraft in two days, as it also rerouted back to Thessaloniki from a Sarajevo-bound flight Thursday. Investigators are currently examining the airplane, which remains on the ground in Greece. Social media videos reveal scenes from within the cabin, including dangling oxygen masks.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
4
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026