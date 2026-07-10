Revamping India's Air Cargo: Path to a Global Logistics Hub

Industry leaders emphasize the need for enhanced infrastructure and policy revisions in India's air cargo sector, focusing on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. At the Air Cargo Forum India World Conclave 2026 Curtain Raiser, ACFI President Sanjiv Edward highlighted the importance of continued policy reforms and business process improvements to bolster India's position as a global logistics and transshipment hub.

Edward suggested that revisiting the Open Sky Policy for freighters is crucial to improving regional connectivity and cargo capacity. He also proposed a dedicated 'Cargo UDAN' scheme to facilitate better air freight access to underserved areas, benefiting Indian manufacturers and exporters.

ACFI Vice President Ramesh Mamidala pointed out that recent policy changes, such as adjustments to the transshipment screening process, are steps towards making Indian airports international cargo hubs. With geopolitical challenges and new opportunities in the industry, he projects significant growth in regional airports over the next five years. The conclave is expected to gather up to 900 participants focusing on achieving a target of 10 million metric tonnes of air cargo in India.