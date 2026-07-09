Russia Hopes By Midjuly To Have A Commercial Logistics Hub Up And Running In One Of Two Berths At The Naval Base It Leases In The Syrian Port Of Tartous

Russia is set to launch a commercial logistics hub at the naval base it leases in Syria's port of Tartous by mid-July, according to Syrian officials. This initiative aims to handle extensive volumes of Russian goods and strengthen strategic ties, especially after the fall of Assad's regime in 2024.

Amidst new geopolitical tensions, Moscow's plan is encountering resistance. The United States is wary, advocating for Syria to collaborate with American companies, hoping to limit Russian influence in the area. The logistics facility is part of broader efforts for Russia to maintain its economic and military footprint in Syria.

The hub, primarily operated by Syrian logistics firm Rus Line with Russian collaboration, is viewed as pivotal to Russia's continued presence. It’s intended as an economic lifeline between Russia and the Middle East, all the while the fate of military bases in Tartous and Hmeimim undergoes negotiations.