GIFT City Gains Exemption for Chartering Vessels

The Indian government announced that units in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) no longer need licenses to charter foreign vessels for exporting and importing cargo. This exemption aims to streamline international trade operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Units In Indias Gujarat International Finance Teccity Gift City Will Be Exempt From The Licensing Requirement For Chartering Foreign Vessels For Export And Import Cargo Movement | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:50 IST
GIFT City Gains Exemption for Chartering Vessels
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The Indian government declared a significant regulatory change on Friday, announcing that units in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) are now exempt from licensing requirements for chartering foreign vessels. This move is expected to ease the movement of export and import cargo, thereby boosting international trade activities.

This exemption reflects the government's commitment to positioning GIFT City as a pivotal hub for international business. It is anticipated that the removal of these licensing hurdles will improve operational efficiency and attract more international companies to invest and participate in trade activities from this location.

Industry experts believe that this regulatory easing could potentially enhance economic growth in the region by streamlining logistical operations and reducing bureaucratic constraints. The decision underscores the government's strategic push to fortify the global standing of GIFT City.

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