India-Afghanistan Unite for Agricultural Modernization

In a bid to enhance agricultural collaboration, Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, Mawlawi Attaullah Omari, has acknowledged India's warm reception and their shared commitment to modernization. Speaking at a session hosted by the PHDCCI, Omari emphasized the pivotal role of agriculture in Afghanistan.

Omari remarked on his strong connection to India, describing the hospitality as a hopeful sign for the Afghan population. He highlighted the urgent need to upgrade Afghanistan’s agricultural practices with modern technology, as the majority of the nation's populace relies heavily on livestock, agriculture, and irrigation.

Afghanistan is noted for producing premium fruits, yet lacks the infrastructure to enhance productivity. Omari called upon India for assistance in training farmers and updating harvesting techniques. India reiterated its dedication to supporting Afghanistan’s development and discussed bilateral ties across various sectors, including food security and agricultural technology, during recent meetings.