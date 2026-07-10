India-Afghanistan Unite for Agricultural Modernization

Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Mawlawi Attaullah Omari, expressed gratitude towards India for its hospitality and called for modernizing Afghanistan's agriculture. He emphasized the need for infrastructure and training, while India pledged continued support, focusing on agricultural advancements, bilateral cooperation, and enhancing food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:22 IST
India-Afghanistan Unite for Agricultural Modernization
Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Attaullah Omari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to enhance agricultural collaboration, Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, Mawlawi Attaullah Omari, has acknowledged India's warm reception and their shared commitment to modernization. Speaking at a session hosted by the PHDCCI, Omari emphasized the pivotal role of agriculture in Afghanistan.

Omari remarked on his strong connection to India, describing the hospitality as a hopeful sign for the Afghan population. He highlighted the urgent need to upgrade Afghanistan’s agricultural practices with modern technology, as the majority of the nation's populace relies heavily on livestock, agriculture, and irrigation.

Afghanistan is noted for producing premium fruits, yet lacks the infrastructure to enhance productivity. Omari called upon India for assistance in training farmers and updating harvesting techniques. India reiterated its dedication to supporting Afghanistan’s development and discussed bilateral ties across various sectors, including food security and agricultural technology, during recent meetings.

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