Canada's Job Market Outperforms Expectations Amid Trade Uncertainty

Canada's economy added 18,200 jobs in June, lowering the unemployment rate to 6.5%. This exceeded forecasts despite trade uncertainties, suggesting resilience against U.S. tariffs. Gains were mainly in part-time work and sectors like accommodation and retail. The Bank of Canada scrutinizes wage growth for inflation insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canadas Economy Added A Net Of | Updated: 10-07-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 18:17 IST
Canada's Job Market Outperforms Expectations Amid Trade Uncertainty
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In a surprising turn, Canada's economy added 18,200 jobs last June, according to the latest statistics released Friday. The unemployment rate dipped to 6.5%, outperforming the 10,000 job gain predictions by analysts. Despite ongoing trade uncertainties, particularly concerning the North American trade agreement, the Canadian economy continues to show signs of resilience.

Statistics Canada highlighted that the job increase was predominantly seen in part-time positions across accommodation, food services, and wholesale and retail trade sectors. Employment for the youth, aged 15-24, also showed improvement, dropping to 12.7%, though remaining above pre-pandemic levels.

Economists point to the recent stabilization in the job market, a shift from earlier in the year, as a positive indicator. Wage growth stood at 3.7% in June, closely monitored by the Bank of Canada for inflation implications. As the BoC prepares for its upcoming policy decision, expectations lean toward maintaining current rates.

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