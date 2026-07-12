U.S. Retaliatory Strikes Shake Tensions in Strait of Hormuz

The Us Military Said On Saturday It Launched A New Round Of Strikes Against Iran After Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Forces Attacked A Cyprusflagged Container Ship Transiting The Strait Of Hormuz A Civilian Crew Member Is Missing And The Vessel Is Unable To Continue The Journey Due To An Onboard Fire And Significant Engineroom Damage

The U.S. military has initiated retaliatory strikes against Iranian forces after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack on the Cyprus-flagged container ship led to a fire and severe damage in the engine room, leaving one crew member unaccounted for.

These actions, directed by President Donald Trump, have further escalated tensions in the strategically critical region.