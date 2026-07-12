U.S. Retaliatory Strikes Shake Tensions in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military conducted retaliatory strikes against Iran following an attack by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in a missing crew member and serious damage to the vessel. The action was directed by President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Military Said On Saturday It Launched A New Round Of Strikes Against Iran After Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Forces Attacked A Cyprusflagged Container Ship Transiting The Strait Of Hormuz A Civilian Crew Member Is Missing And The Vessel Is Unable To Continue The Journey Due To An Onboard Fire And Significant Engineroom Damage | Updated: 12-07-2026 05:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 05:18 IST
U.S. Retaliatory Strikes Shake Tensions in Strait of Hormuz
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The U.S. military has initiated retaliatory strikes against Iranian forces after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack on the Cyprus-flagged container ship led to a fire and severe damage in the engine room, leaving one crew member unaccounted for.

These actions, directed by President Donald Trump, have further escalated tensions in the strategically critical region.

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