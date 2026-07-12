U.S. Retaliatory Strikes Shake Tensions in Strait of Hormuz
The U.S. military conducted retaliatory strikes against Iran following an attack by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in a missing crew member and serious damage to the vessel. The action was directed by President Donald Trump.
The U.S. military has initiated retaliatory strikes against Iranian forces after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.
The attack on the Cyprus-flagged container ship led to a fire and severe damage in the engine room, leaving one crew member unaccounted for.
These actions, directed by President Donald Trump, have further escalated tensions in the strategically critical region.
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