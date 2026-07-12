NSE Listing: A Catalyst for Market Transformation

A potential listing of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on the bourses is being touted as a significant move to complete India's market infrastructure. As per a research report by Jefferies, the listing is anticipated to catalyze improvements in transparency, valuation discovery, and global index inclusion.

The report suggests that such a listing would not only bring governance benefits but also pave the way for the inclusion of NSE in global indices like MSCI and FTSE once regulatory challenges are addressed. The listing is expected to act as a valuation benchmark for other exchanges, positively impacting depositories, clearing corporations, and data vendors.

The strategic significance of the move goes beyond governance. Listing NSE, along with CDSL and BSE, completes the market infra 'trioka', vital for attracting investors keen on direct exposure to India's trading volumes. Additionally, funds raised could bolster NSE's technological and international ventures and align it with global best practices.

For the broader market ecosystem, the report is optimistic, expecting enhancements in market depth and retail participation. However, it notes that the valuation will depend on the growth of cash equities, derivatives, and new business avenues, while emphasizing that India’s structural market dynamics are favorable for such growth.