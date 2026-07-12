Rajasthan: Police arrest accused in Alwar petrol pump shooting case; probe reveals planned attack

Alwar Police on Sunday arrested an accused in connection with a shooting incident at a petrol pump in the Sadar area, where a man was allegedly shot at point-blank range over a suspected love affair. The accused has been identified as Jagat Gujjar. The victim, identified as Sachin, was immediately taken to a hospital and is currently out of danger.

Alwar SP Sudhir Chaudhary said that the woman gave Gujjar the getup of a salesman. The accused stole a bike from the Kathumar area so that the police could not trace his identity after the crime. After reaching the spot of the incident, he called the person to verify his identity and afterwards shot him in the upper chest area. "Today, a shooting incident occurred at a petrol pump in Sadar, in which a man named Sachin was injured. The staff from Mala Kheda station immediately arrived and hospitalised him. His condition is currently out of danger. He has been referred to Jaipur as a precaution. He was shot in the shoulder. Prima facie, it appears the victim used to call a girl with whom the perpetrator, Jagat Gujjar, was in a love relationship. The girl gave the perpetrator a description of the salesman's appearance and the number. In a planned manner, he first stole a bike from the Kathumar area so that the police could not trace his identity. He reached the petrol pump and called the man to verify if he was the same person. After verifying, he shot him point-blank from a short distance in the upper chest area," he said.

SP Chaudhary said a special team was formed under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Guru Dutt Saini to investigate the case, and the accused was detained within an hour of the incident. "Upon learning of the incident, a special team was formed under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural). Within an hour, Guru Dutt Saini's team detained the perpetrator. The SHO of Sadar and the rest of our team were also involved," he said.

He noted that the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the case with a detailed interrogation of this man. The police are trying to determine whether the woman was aware that the accused was going to commit the crime or not. "We are conducting a detailed and continuous interrogation of this man, and legal action will be taken against him. We have registered cases against him in both Kathumar and here. This is still a matter of investigation. Whether the woman was fully aware that the accused was going to use a weapon and commit a shooting will be fully established during the investigation. But this incident is a case of a love affair and a rivalry. There is no spontaneous incident in this case where he came to the petrol pump and created an issue for firing based on such a thing," he said.

Police are further investigating the role of all individuals connected with the case. (ANI)