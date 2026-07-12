Israeli Leaders Mourn Passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham
Israeli top officials, including President Isaac Herzog and Defense Minister Israel Katz, expressed condolences for the passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. They acknowledged him as a devoted friend and unwavering supporter of Israel, paying tribute through statements on social media platforms.
On Sunday, Israeli leaders expressed their condolences over the passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.
Among those offering sympathies were President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. They described Graham as a steadfast ally and supporter of Israel.
Using separate social media posts, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also honored the senator, citing his long-standing commitment to the Israeli cause.