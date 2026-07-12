Israeli Leaders Mourn Passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham

Israels Top Officials On Sunday Offered Their Condolences For The Death Of Us Senator Lindsey Graham Israeli President Isaac Herzog

On Sunday, Israeli leaders expressed their condolences over the passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

Among those offering sympathies were President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. They described Graham as a steadfast ally and supporter of Israel.

Using separate social media posts, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also honored the senator, citing his long-standing commitment to the Israeli cause.