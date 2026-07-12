Micheal Ward Cleared of All Charges, Looks Ahead to Career Revival

BAFTA-winning British actor Micheal Ward has been acquitted of all charges related to rape and sexual assault by a unanimous jury decision at London's Inner London Crown Court. The case, which had been under investigation for over three years, concluded with not guilty verdicts.

The 28-year-old actor, famed for his role in 'Top Boy', had faced allegations of raping a woman in a car following a meeting outside a New Year's party in London in January 2023. Throughout the trial, Ward steadfastly denied the allegations that included two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault.

Following the verdict, Ward's solicitor, Humzah Ilyas, stated that the actor was profoundly grateful to the jury for their diligent examination of the evidence, emphasizing that the incident was consensual. With the trial now concluded, Ward, who achieved fame with his performance in Netflix's 'Top Boy' and won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2020, is eager to return to his flourishing career.