BRS Leader Slams Telangana CM Over Controversial Remarks
BRS leader Harish Rao sharply criticized Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for his inappropriate remarks concerning the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Rao accused Reddy of using foul language and avoiding addressing farmers' issues. He demanded an apology, highlighting Reddy's aggressive language and alleged misinformation on water availability.
- Country:
- India
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his remarks on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Rao accused the Chief Minister of using "foul language" and sidestepping farmers' demands for irrigation water.
Addressing the media, Rao described Reddy's language as unbefitting of a Chief Minister, stating farmers need water, not curses. Rao claimed Reddy's comments contained "blatant lies, abuses, and sadism" while misrepresenting the situation surrounding the Kaleshwaram project.
The BRS leader called for Reddy to issue an unconditional apology and criticized the Chief Minister for allegedly spreading misinformation about the water availability at the Kannepally Pump House. Rao dismissed Reddy's assertions, suggesting effective water management can be achieved with existing resources.
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