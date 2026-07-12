Indian National Missing Following Oman Vessel Attack

One Indian National Is Missing After An Attack On The Commercial Vessel Gfs Galaxy Off The Coast Of Oman Earlier On Sunday

An Indian national remains unaccounted for following an attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy, which occurred off the coast of Oman earlier this Sunday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 10 out of the 11 Indian crew members on board have been rescued so far.

The Indian embassy in Oman is actively monitoring the ongoing situation and is coordinating with Omani authorities on the search and rescue efforts. The attack has drawn condemnation from the Indian government as efforts to locate the missing individual continue.

In a related development, Iran has acknowledged firing a warning shot that reportedly hit the vessel while it was traveling on an unauthorized route, escalating concerns over maritime safety in the region.