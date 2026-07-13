Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives in Jalisco, Mexico

A catastrophic accident involving a tractor-trailer in Jalisco, Mexico, resulted in nine fatalities and around 10 injuries, including four U.S. citizens. The incident involved multiple vehicles, leading to burnt wreckage on the highway connecting Guadalajara and Tepic. Among the deceased are two minors, and serious injuries include National Guard members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 04:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 04:51 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives in Jalisco, Mexico
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  • Country:
  • Mexico

A tragic multi-vehicle collision in Jalisco, Mexico, has claimed nine lives and left approximately 10 individuals injured, including four American citizens, according to reports from Civil Protection on Sunday.

The accident, involving a tractor-trailer, occurred on a highway linking Guadalajara and Tepic, leaving several vehicles charred. Among the deceased are two minors, while two injured National Guard members are receiving treatment in serious condition at Magdalena Hospital in Guadalajara.

Footage circulating on social media captured the devastation, showing the aftermath on the busy road. In addition to those seriously hurt, four U.S. citizens with minor injuries were transported to Arboledas Hospital in Guadalajara via a private highway ambulance.

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