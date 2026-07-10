Mexico and Peru: Diplomatic Relations Set to Resume

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Said On Friday That The Country Intends To Restart Diplomatic Relations With Peru

The Mexican government, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, revealed plans on Friday to restore diplomatic relations with Peru. This move comes in anticipation of the inauguration of Peru's new president at the end of the month.

Peru terminated its diplomatic ties with Mexico last year. The severance was a response to Mexico granting asylum to Peru's former Prime Minister, Betssy Chavez.

The resumption of diplomatic relations marks a significant step towards mending fences between the two nations and indicates potential shifts in bilateral engagement.