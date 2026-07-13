Indian Markets Falter Amidst Rising Geopolitical Tensions and Surging Oil Prices

Indian markets commenced the week on a downward trajectory as geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran escalated, leading to a rise in crude oil prices. The BSE SENSEX dropped by 670.12 points to reach 76,899.27, reflecting a 0.86% decline. Similarly, the NSE NIFTY 50 index fell by 192.15 points, closing at 24,014.75, down by 0.79%.

Market expert Ajay Bagga highlighted the recent recovery in Indian markets and a four-week positive trend that concluded with a slight weekly dip. He suggested that although the Gift Nifty indicated a weak start, the outlook for domestic equities remains positive due to improving earnings, recovery from a two-year underperformance, and robust domestic investments.

The fall in Indian markets was mirrored by significant declines across Asian indices, with Japan's Nikkei 225 declining by 1.81% and South Korea's KOSPI dropping by 7.25%. These movements were triggered by the collapse of a United States-Iran ceasefire, which disrupted crucial energy supply routes, causing commodity markets to experience high volatility.

At the time of reporting, Brent crude surged by 4.01% to USD 79.06 per barrel, and crude oil prices increased by 4.00% to USD 74.27 per barrel. Conversely, gold prices fell by 1.49% to USD 4,059.73. Bagga commented on the heightened tensions between the US and Iran, describing them as a strategic standoff affecting oil and gas supplies and impacting global markets.

Meanwhile, Western markets exhibited some resilience, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recording modest gains, though Dow Jones Futures decreased slightly. New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh suggested potential interest rate hikes by year-end in response to persistent inflation levels.

Additionally, Vinit Bolinjkar of Ventura noted that despite the macroeconomic pressures, strong structural underpinnings in the Indian market were evident as Foreign Institutional Investors turned net buyers, signaling improved sentiment and market stability. As investors focus on selective opportunities in sectors like financials and autos, market volatility is expected to continue.