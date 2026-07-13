Celebrating the Legacy of Sam Neill: A Cinematic Icon

New Zealand's film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most revered icons, Sam Neill, who passed away at 78 after a courageous battle with cancer, his family confirmed on Monday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to social media to express his condolences, celebrating Neill's dignity, humor, and conviction, which defined both his personal life and professional career. Neill's compelling performances and fight against his illness have left an indelible mark, said Albanese.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon highlighted Neill's instrumental role in bringing domestic stories to the international stage. Neill's fifty-year career has been pivotal in establishing New Zealand's film industry as a significant cultural force, Luxon noted.