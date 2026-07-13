FSB Foils Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Key Russian Air Bases

Russia's FSB announced the prevention of Ukrainian drone attacks on two military air bases inside Russia. The planned strikes targeted Shagol and Ukrainka bases. The plot involved transporting drones through Russia's Bryansk region. The operation recalled a similar 2025 attack that destroyed Russian aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:19 IST
FSB Foils Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Key Russian Air Bases
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Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported foiling Ukrainian attempts to attack Russian military air bases using drones. The agency, as reported by TASS, identified Shagol and Ukrainka as the targeted sites.

The FSB detailed how Ukrainian secret services aimed to strike these bases deep within Russia by smuggling drones into the country via Bryansk region. The culprits have been detained, preventing the attacks.

This operation mirrors a significant 2025 incident where similar tactics resulted in the destruction of Russian aircraft at the Ukrainka base, hinting at ongoing tensions.

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