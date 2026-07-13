Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported foiling Ukrainian attempts to attack Russian military air bases using drones. The agency, as reported by TASS, identified Shagol and Ukrainka as the targeted sites.

The FSB detailed how Ukrainian secret services aimed to strike these bases deep within Russia by smuggling drones into the country via Bryansk region. The culprits have been detained, preventing the attacks.

This operation mirrors a significant 2025 incident where similar tactics resulted in the destruction of Russian aircraft at the Ukrainka base, hinting at ongoing tensions.